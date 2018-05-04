Unidentified man killed in PoS

An unidentified man was killed while walking along Upper Oxford Street in East Port of Spain when he was confronted by a gunman who shot him several times in the chest.

Officers of the Inter Agency Task Force were on patrol in the area and found the man's body lying in the middle of the street.

The man who was wearing a blue vest and red shorts at the time was described as a stranger in the area.

However, women appearing to be relatives of the man were observed arriving at the scene shortly after Newsday arrived.

Officers of the Homicide Division are continuing investigations.