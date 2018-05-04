UN probes refugee complaint

A HIGH powered United Nations High Commission on Refugees (UNHCR) team will be coming to TT to investigate claims that locally-based UN officials misrepresented last month’s repatriation of 82 Venezuelan nationals. While TT remains in forefront of global efforts to combat human trafficking, at this time Government, “is not considering any moratorium on persons who are here illegally.” Acting Attorney General Stuart Young made these statements at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.

On Tuesday, Rowley had a “vigorous and detailed” teleconference with UN Secretary General António Guterres at the Office of the Prime Minister in St Clair. TT’s Ambassador to the UN, Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, made a request on Rowley’s behalf to speak with Guterres. The Secretary-General was unaware of the issue, before he spoke with Rowley, Young said.

During his conversation with Rowley, Young said Guterres acknowledged TT has an excellent record with the UN in treating with all forms of migrants. Guterres, Young continued, said the over 40,000 Venezuelan nationals who are in TT have been treated by Government with “the highest level of respect and dignity.” Young reiterated there is written and video evidence which proves the 82 Venezuelan nationals were repatriated voluntarily. He reminded reporters that TT has always been hospitable to people from other countries, “within the confines of the law.

Verbally and in his letter, Young said Rowley demonstrated that on this issue, TT did everything in accordance with its laws and was “aggrieved” that a UN official criticised the Government instead of consulting Government on what the facts were.

After saying Guterres has a decade of experience in treating with refugee and asylum issues, Young said Guterres said a UNHCR team will be sent from Geneva, “to meet with Government to ensure that the right facts are put forward.” No date was given as to when the UNHCR team will arrive in TT. Asked if the UN would treat with its local representatives as it saw fit after the team reports on its meeting with Government, Young replied, “I would imagine so.” He said a copy of Rowley’s letter to Guterres was sent to the local UN representative. The Prime Minister, Young added, expressed his “discomfort” by statements made by this official on the repatriation of the 82 Venezuelan nationals.

Last Thursday, Rowley said Government would not allow the UN or any international body to turn TT into a refugee camp. Efforts to contact UNDP representative Richard Blewitt for comment were unsuccessful. On human trafficking, Young said TT will, “not be providing any sanctuary for any illegal activity of that nature.” After saying no moratorium was being considered for illegal immigrants in TT and they were subject to the country’s laws, Young said he did not have the facts about 146 Venezuelan and Caribbean nationals held by police in TT as part of an Interpol-coordinated anti-human trafficking operation in Latin America and the Caribbean.