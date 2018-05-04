Two men, teenager held half hour after Arouca robbery

Two men and a teenager were arrested by police half an hour after committing a robbery at an Arouca hardware.

According to a police media release on Thursday at around 5 pm the three suspects, a 32-year-old man from Arouca, a 24-year-old man from Wallerfield and a 17-year-old male from San Juan, who was armed with a firearm, entered the hardware on the Eastern Main Road, Arouca, and announced a robbery. The manager of the store and another employee handed over a quantity of cash. The suspects then fled along Mann Street, Arouca, towards their getaway vehicle.

A report was made to the police and officers of the Arouca Criminal Investigations Department responded and intercepted the suspects. Police said the teenager fired several shots at the officers who returned fire. The teenager, who sustained a gunshot wound to his right hand, and the 24-year-old suspect were eventually subdued while the third suspect, also hit in the exchange of gunfire, escaped in a white Toyota motor vehicle.

The teenager was taken to the Arima Health Facility for treatment, while the other suspect was conveyed to the Arouca Police Station. A Glock pistol was seized by officers from the scene.

While at the Arima Health Facility officers received information that a patient suffering from a gunshot wound and seeking medical attention at the same facility, was actually the third suspect. This was confirmed and he was subsequently arrested.

PCs Javed Ali and Cailon Daniel of the Arouca CID are continuing enquiries.