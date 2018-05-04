Tobago schoolgirls report sexual assault by male relative

TWO primary school girls, eight and six, one from the north of Tobago and the other from the west, went to their school principal on Tuesday and reported that they had been sexually abused by an uncle over a period of time. The assaults happened earlier this year.

The girls first confided in a teacher and said they decided to come forward because they knew what was done to them was wrong, and if they did not report it they would continue to be victims.

The teacher took them to the principal. Child Protection Unit members were contacted and the girls were taken to the Canaan health facility where they were examined and medical reports obtained. The reports confirmed sexual penetration had taken place.

The children were expected to be interviewed yesterday and investigators said the suspect will be taken into custody for questioning shortly.

Arrangements were also being made yesterday to have the children and their parents counselled by the police Victim and Witness Support Unit.