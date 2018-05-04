State agencies skip Woodbrook talks

STATE agencies were a no-show at Thursday’s public consultation on proposals to build a seven-storey hotel complex to be known as “Carnival City” on the Mas Camp site.

This led residents to complain of a lack of fresh information since a previous consultation several months ago at the same venue, St Crispin’s School, Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook. An attorney representing site owners Ward Hotel, who did not want her name published, told the meeting she had sent invitations to a host of regulatory agencies to attend the consultation, but none had turned up.

This did not go down well with residents, at least one of whom said the forum was left to simply rehash issues that had already been discussed.

“Don’t waste everybody’s time by calling a meeting but the important people are not here,” said a male resident who did not want to be identified. Another man alleged, “Two of the owners are sitting in the back and not saying a word to their neighbours. Why are you hiding?”

Ward Hotel director Asha Mungal, who chaired the meeting, said the role of the consultation was to meet regulatory requirements for a social-impact survey.

The hotel is planned for the corner of Ariapita Avenue and French Street. Former local councillor Cynthia Piper questioned how efficiently the consultation had been publicised, challenging the use of e-mails and flyers and suggesting instead that it should have been announced by loudspeaker.

Another resident complained that prostitution in the area might be encouraged by a new hotel.

Another asked what impact a seven-storey hotel would have by way of noise pollution, light pollution at night and casting a constant shadow over the area by day.

The strains on the local water supply, sewerage system and run-off of rain-water were also queried. However the questions were stymied by the absence of the relevant state agencies.

The Ward Hotel attorney said the Town and Country Planning Division alone cannot give approval to the project, but permission was also needed from the Ministry of Works and Transport’s Drainage and Highways Divisions separately, the Environmental Management Authority, the police and a public health authority. Afterwards a resident told Newsday that most residents were third-generation, including him, as his grandfather had bought their house in 1900.

“We know each other through the generations. Residents know the history of the area, so you can’t ‘pull the wool’ over them.”