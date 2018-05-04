St Francis, St Mary’s win in schools basketball

ST Francis Boys College and St Mary’s College both won matches when the TT Schools Basketball Association North Zone basketball competition continued at the Jean Pierre Complex in Mucurapo, on Tuesday.

In the Under-20 category, St Francis were inspired by Donte Hazzard who led the Belmont team to a 39-33 win over Fatima College. Hazzard scored 19 points, while Israel Daniel pitched in with 13 points. Adrian Sangster was the top scorer for Fatima with 12 points.

The Under-17 match-up between St Mary’s and Trinity College was not as close, with the former coming out on top 65-38. The Saints were led by the duo of Evan Trim and Jacoba Benjamin who scored 24 points and 21 points respectively. Trinity, who were trailing 13-35 at half-time, fought hard in the second half through Tauri Benjamin and Marley Davidson but could not make up the deficit. Davidson ended with 12 points and Benjamin contributed nine points.

Action in the Under-17 Big Six tournament will take place today, followed by Under-20 Big Four matches on Sunday.

Today’s fixtures:

Under-17 Big Six – Morvant Laventille Secondary School vs St Francis Boys College, 12 pm; Fatima College vs Mucurapo West Secondary School, 1.20 pm; South East Port of Spain vs Queen’s Royal College (QRC), 2.45 pm.

Sunday’s fixtures:

Under-20 Big Four – QRC vs Fatima, 2 pm; St Francis vs South East, 3.15 pm.