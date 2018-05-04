SORRY FOR SHOOTING YOU Cop regrets gunbattle over woman

SHOT: A bullet hole damaged this glass pane at the Ruby Tuesday Restaurant in Grand Bazaar after a shooting Wednesday night between two policemen.

A POLICE officer who engaged in a gunbattle with a colleague over a woman on Wednesday evening, later turned to his rival and expressed sorrow for wounding him as they both lay side by side awaiting emergency treatment at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) in Mt Hope.

The shootout between the two erupted in the relative quiet of the Grand Bazaar and Shopping Mall car park earlier in the evening, sending shocked patrons to seek cover wherever they could, as the two blazed away, trading shot for shot with each other.

Investigators retrieved 28 spent shells from the scene following the episode in which the officers and members of the public miraculously were not seriously wounded or killed. The shooters, a sergeant and corporal, were treated initially at the EWMSC where doctors described their condition as stable. The sergeant was shot four times while the corporal was shot three times. One of the officers is assigned to the Couva police station while the other works in the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF).

The drama unfolded at 9.35 pm on Wednesday when one of the men and a woman, identified as a very close relative of the other, walked into the Ruby Tuesday Restaurant at the mall, where they spent a few minutes. As they were leaving the restaurant they were confronted by the officer who shouted at the top of his voice, “You make me lose my house and my wife and I not taking this tonight!”

One of them then pulled out a TT Police Service issued 9mm pistol and began firing at the other other officer, who in turn drew his personal licensed firearm and return fire. It was a miracle that although they were facing each other and firing at point blank, neither men were killed. Both dodged bullets while still firing.

Two security guards from Telecom Security, who were on duty at the car park, grabbed the screaming woman and pulled her to safety. The two officers were seen chasing each other, guns blazing, through the car park. Patrons scampered to safety while the more daring, looked on in amazement.

“I thought I was dreaming, this could not be happening right before my eyes,” an eyewitness told Newsday. “It was like a scene out of a western movie, but what was uppermost in my mind was securing my life to make sure I wasn’t shot.”

The estate police contacted the police and ASP Beddoe of the Northern Division arrived at the car park and found the two police officers bleeding on the ground. Police found two 9mm pistols and two magazines with eight ‘live’ rounds. A magazine contained 14 bullets, leading police to believe the two officers emptied the 14 bullets during the duel, with one of them being able to reload his weapon.

The wounded policemen were rushed to the nearby EWMSC. Sources said that as they lay side by side on stretchers in the hospital’s emergency department, one turned to the other and apologised for shooting at him. Sources also revealed that one of the wounded men was taken to hospital by ambulance while the other was taken in a car belonging to a policeman. Both officers were treated at Ward 3 at the EWMSC.

When Newsday arrived at the hospital, relatives were comforting one of the wounded men, while the other was said to be in a semi-conscious state because of sedatives used during surgery and he was not able to speak to anyone. Relatives also declined comment on the situation. Colleagues said that at one time the two were extremely close friends but the relationship soured following the formation of a love triangle.

Yesterday, the Police Service issued a press release confirming the incident and said the matter was being investigated. ACP (Crime) Irwin Hackshaw said it was an unfortunate situation which should never have happened and officers must respect each other’s space. He said investigations will be thorough and the chips will fall where they may.

Yesterday, the two security guards and the woman at the centre of the shoot out were interviewed and statements obtained. The woman was also expected to visit one of the injured police officers.

Senior officers are expected to visit the two police officers and investigators said the two are likely to face a barrage of charges.

(Additional reporting by RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS)