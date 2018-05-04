Security guard’s gun used to kidnap schoolboy

A security guard in his early 50s was detained on Tuesday by Port of Spain CID officers and a Taurus pistol seized hours after the man’s roommate was held in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a 12-year-old schoolboy.

Police verified that the guard’s gun was used by a 21-year-old unemployed man to hold up and kidnap the boy last Saturday. The boy was taken to an undisclosed location and repeatedly raped.

On Wednesday he pointed out the main suspect in an ID parade.

CID officers, led by head of the Port of Spain CID acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad along with ASP Anderson Parriman, Insps Rajesh Gookool and Lopez went to the Cascade apartment of the suspect, where they detained the guard and seized the gun. Hours earlier the main suspect was arrested at the Curepe branch of KFC around 10 pm on Monday.

Investigators are expected to approach the Director of Public Prosecutions with respect to the guard’s gun being used to commit the crimes. The guard and the main suspect were in custody at the PoS CID yesterday.

Last Saturday the victim was walking along Gordon Street, Port of Spain when a man driving a grey SUV pointed a gun at him, ordered him into the SUV, blindfolded him, drove him away and sexually assaulted him several times. He was dropped off at Lady Young Road, Morvant and was later taken to the police by a passing driver. Police took the boy to the PoS CID, where PC Mc Clean took a report.