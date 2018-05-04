Police Service investigating “hot cop” photos

A young woman wearing the Ag Superintendent of Police is seen posing wearing lingerie in the charge room of a police station

Acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams is investigating images of a young woman wearing the jacket of a police inspector and acting superintendent.

Ellen Lewis, head of communications of the TTPS said this when asked if Williams would be commenting on the images.

Newsday spoke to Lewis who said the images were brought to the attention of the Commissioner who is investigating the matter.

President of the Police Service Social Welfare Association Insp Michael Seales expressed frustration over photos of a young woman wearing the jacket of an inspector and an acting superintendent of police, which surfaced on social media earlier this afternoon.

Seales said this latest scandal could prove the final straw for the police service's reputation, after a week of public scrutiny, citing Wednesday's shooting incident involving two police officers at Grand Bazaar.

Seales said he chose not to comment until the acting Commissioner of Police issued a formal statement and described the incident as a "hot potato."

Newsday attempted to contact acting CoP Stephen Williams but was unsuccessful.