Richards 2nd in Diamond League 200m

(From L) Aaron Brown of Canada, Noah Lyles of the USA, Jereem Richards of TT, and Ramil Guliyev of Turkey compete in the men's 200 metres race during the Diamond League athletics competition at the Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha,yesterday. (AFP PHOTO)

COMMONWEALTH 200m champion, TT's Jereem Richards ran a season's best time of 19.99 secs, in a windy race, to place second at the 2018 Diamond League in Doha, Qatar yesterday. The US' Noah Lyles placed first in a new meeting record time of 19.83 secs. Turkish sprinter Ramil Guliyev, who led the pack into the bend dropped to third in a season's best 20.11 secs.