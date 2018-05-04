Police called after pupils tell principal of abuse

File photo

Two primary schoolgirls, aged eight and six, one from the north of Tobago and the other from the west, went to their school principal on Tuesday and reported that they had been sexually abused by an uncle over a period of time.

The assaults reportedly took place earlier this year.

The girls first confided in a teacher on Tuesday and said they decided to come forward because they knew what was done to them was wrong and if they did not report it they would continue to be victims.