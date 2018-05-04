Photos of "hot cop" surface online

A young woman wearing the Ag Superintendent of Police is seen posing wearing lingerie in the charge room of a police station

Several photos of a woman wearing what appears to be skimpy underwear beneath an Ag ASP's jacket and cap surfaced on Facebook this afternoon.

The woman who appears to be in her late twenties, is seen in the charge room of a police station, wearing an inspector's jacket and later the jacket belonging to an Ag Superintedent.

Newsday attempted to contact the officer in question and the President of the Police Social Welfare Association Inspector Michael Seales for comment but were unsuccessful.

We will update when more information becomes available.