NUGFW: pension plan needed for daily-rated workers

President of NUGFW James Lambert.

President General of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) James Lambert is calling on the Government to honour the agreements made between the NUGFW and the late Patrick Manning to ensure daily-rated workers in central and local government and the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) have a pension plan.

“It is inhumane for people to work 30 to 35 years of their livelihood for the State and at the age of retirement the workers go home with nothing. They go home with the little severance pay…the outdated severance pay we have, that is what is negotiated.

“But if you do research, there is no government in the English-speaking Caribbean island in the West Indies that sends home workers at the retirement age before 65. Why is it in TT the daily-rated workers in central and local government and the THA have to suffer with no pension after they have completed working for the State,” Lambert said.

He was today speaking at a press conference at NUGFW headquarters, Henry Street, Port of Spain.