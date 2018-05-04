Murder accused claims he was beaten

RELATIVES of 27-year-old murder accused Olatunji Denbow are calling for justice as they claimed that he and three other men were beaten by police while handcuffed at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Denbow’s mother Vilma Denbow visited Newsday’s Port of Spain head office yesterday and recalled the incident where her son along with inmates Kellon Maxwell and Seon Banswell were taken to a restroom on the ground floor of the court, where according to her, the three men were beaten by 13 police officers. She said the officers’ actions were unprovoked and believes this may be part of a wider trend of inmate abuse by officers at the court. “About two and a half months ago, I had to make another report to the Police Complaints Authority about court officers getting physical with my son. On Tuesday, when this incident happened, the case was transferred to the High Court and I think they beat him because they knew they won’t be seeing him again.”

According to Denbow, her son knew at least three of his attackers and he had contentious times with some of the police at the court. Several photos showing extensive scars and bruises to Denbow’s legs and arms were posted on Facebook by relatives. The elder Denbow said that after filing an official complaint with the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) yesterday, she is hopeful justice would be done. Newsday attempted to contact Denbow’s attorney Criston Williams for comment yesterday, but calls to his cellphone were unsuccessful.