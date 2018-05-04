Moonilal flooded with complaints about drainage

FLOODED with complaints about drainage from constituents, Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal yesterday called on the government to rectify the issues.

The Oropouche East MP yesterday wrote to two ministers on behalf of residents of Chester Street in Debe asking for urgent drainage works.

Moonilal said in light of the torrential rain since 2016, he has been seeking help from the relevant agencies. He is hoping for assistance to prevent severe flooding, which brings hardship and disrupts the lives of the residents, he said.

He wrote to Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein and Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.

“The ministers visited the area several times and made promises to rectify the situation. and to date, nothing was done. In this regard, I call on the ministers to take action to alleviate the impending flooding,” Moonilal said.