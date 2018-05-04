Manufacturers can now get forex from Eximbank

TTMA President, Christopher Alcazar, Governor and Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Alvin Hilaire, Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, Minister of Trade and Industry, Paula Gopee-Scoon and Chairman, EXIM Bank, John Tang Nian at the EXIM bank Forex Facility Media Launch, Hyatt Regency. Port of Spain. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE 04-05-2018

The Export Import Bank (Eximbank) – TT's only official export credit agency – now offers manufacturers access to a US$100 million via its new Forex (foreign exchange) Facility.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert says the facility "will fund the operations and import requirements of our local manufacturers and exporters."

To qualify, at least 30 per cent of a business' production must be for export. Existing, established manufacturers would have to agree to repatriate a "suitable amount of their forex earnings" to qualify. Imbert said details of this have to be worked out.

"Start-ups or fledgling manufacturers with a lower level of export production but with a feasible export plan will also be considered favourably. Additionally, I must stress that for those existing manufacturers who have expressed concern for not meeting the 30 per cent export quota, I would like to reassure you that Eximbank will consider all applications and treat with them on a case by case basis."

Imbert was speaking at the Forex Facility's launch on Friday at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. Also addressing the event was Eximbank chairman John Tang Nian, who said the new facility reinforces the export sector's ability "to obtain the financial resources needed to maintain and increase operational activity."

He said this would, in turn, have an impact on long-term growth potential and competitiveness of the export sector.