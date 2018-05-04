Lawyers helping gangsters, Parliament hears

ACTING Attorney General Stuart Young yesterday said there are lawyers who are facilitating the operations of criminal gangs.

He made this statement in the House of Representatives as he opened debate on a motion to approve Senate amendments to the Anti-Gang Amendment Bill 2018.

As an attorney for the last 20 years, Young said it saddened him to learn there are people at the criminal bar who practise as attorneys in the criminal courts “who have been facilitating gang members and gang activity.”

These attorneys, he said, have “been participating in illegal communications with their clients” and it appears they “are assisting their clients in running their criminal empires.” Gang leaders who are currently imprisoned “may be assisted by certain members of the bar and in particular, at the criminal bar, in continuing the conduct of what got them incarcerated in the first place.”