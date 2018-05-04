La Romaine man held after shootout for stealing car

A La Romaine man was arrested on Thursday for vehicular theft after a reported shootout with police.

A police media release said on Wednesday at around 1.30am, Southern Division officers on mobile patrol along the Southern Main Road, La Romaine, saw a gold Toyota Corolla, which was reported as stolen from the New Grant area, parked near Potato Street junction, with two men inside.

They called out to the men, who got out of the car and began running.

One pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the police, who returned fire.

The armed man escaped and the second man was arrested and taken to the San Fernando Police Station. The car was also taken there.

Police are continuing enquiries.