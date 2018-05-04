Jereem makes Diamond League debut today

Jereem Richards

COMMONWEALTH Games gold medallist Jereem Richards will make his debut in the Diamond League when the 2018 edition begins in Doha, Qatar, today.

The TT runner, who won gold in the men’s 200m final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia last month, will line up in lane six in a quality 200m race.

Running in lane five will be Ramil Guliyev of Turkey who won gold in the 2017 World Championships, while 2016 Rio Olympic Games silver medallist Andre de Grasse of Canada will start in lane four. Also lining up in the event will be Commonwealth Games silver medallist Aaron Brown of Canada in lane eight, and current 110m hurdles Olympic and World Champion Omar Mcleod of Jamaica will compete out of lane two.

Also participating in the race will be Jamaican Rasheed Dwyer (lane one), Great Britain’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (lane three) and American Noah Lyles (lane seven).