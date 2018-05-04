Breaking
Police on the scene of Mamoral murder Video: Cop vs Cop at Grand Bazaar Shopping Mall Woman found not guilty of kicking policeman Possible human trafficking in PoS Market Couva/Pt Lisas Chamber partners with nine others to host Economic Recovery seminar
N Touch
Friday 4 May 2018
follow us
Sports

Jereem makes Diamond League debut today

Jereem Richards

COMMONWEALTH Games gold medallist Jereem Richards will make his debut in the Diamond League when the 2018 edition begins in Doha, Qatar, today.

The TT runner, who won gold in the men’s 200m final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia last month, will line up in lane six in a quality 200m race.

Running in lane five will be Ramil Guliyev of Turkey who won gold in the 2017 World Championships, while 2016 Rio Olympic Games silver medallist Andre de Grasse of Canada will start in lane four. Also lining up in the event will be Commonwealth Games silver medallist Aaron Brown of Canada in lane eight, and current 110m hurdles Olympic and World Champion Omar Mcleod of Jamaica will compete out of lane two.

Also participating in the race will be Jamaican Rasheed Dwyer (lane one), Great Britain’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (lane three) and American Noah Lyles (lane seven).

Comments

Reply to this story

Sports