Increase in gun seizures in PoS Division

IMPROVEMENTS in public relations and increased stop-and-search exercises have resulted in an increase in the number of guns seized for the year thus far, according to acting Insp Randall McGuirk of the Port of Spain Division.

He was speaking during Wednesday’s weekly police press briefing at Sackville Street, Port of Spain.

McGuirk said the division had achieved an 86 per cent increase in the detection rate for January 1-April 28 when compared to the same period last year. He said there has also been a negligible decline in reports of murder and sexual offences.

“There is an increase in road-check exercises and searches of vehicles, vessels, cargo and even persons,” he said. “So far, the Port of Spain Division has recorded marked improvements in firearm seizures, larceny dwelling house and fraud offences. In the case of shootings and woundings, there were 20 such reports this year compared to 23 for the same period last year.”

Asked if a phenomenon of criminal migration was behind the reduction in crime, McGuirk said the Port of Spain police were increasing their presence on the street in recent months and he would not be surprised if criminals were being discouraged from carrying out attacks.