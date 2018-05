Hillview, Naps vie for boys T20 crown

HILLVIEW College and St Stephen’s College will aim to defend titles when the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League Intercol T20 finals take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, today.

St Stephen’s will play Barrackpore East Secondary in the girls T20 final from 2 pm, before Hillview and Naparima College lock horns in the boys finals from 6 pm.

Patrons must pay $40, but children Under-11 are free. Parking is also free.

SQUAD LISTS:

Hillview College – Dexter Sween (captain), Leonardo Julien, Navin Bidaisee, Keagan Simmons, Sachin Seecharan, Kirstan Kallicharan, Te Shawn Alleyne, Rickash Boodram, Ronaldo Forester, Jean Phillippe, Kareem Muradali, Jadon Bryce, Anderson Mahase, Isaiah Connell, Richard Kelly (coach), Raul Gajadhar (official), Derek Bissessar (official).

Naparima College – Cephas Cooper (captain), Darren Samlal, Enrique Singh, Justyn Gangoo, Kyle Roopchand, Troy Sookraj, Jevon George, Shadell Soogrim, Ryan Bandoo, Sivan Ramkissoon, Keston Boodoo, Faiysal Mangera, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Liam Mamchan, Jared Ramai, Mervyn Richardson (coach), Percy Samlalsingh (manager).

St Stephen’s College – Janelle Noel (captain), Leah Mohammed, Angelina Sookraj, Prithivi Dharamdass, Makeisha Simon, Kasean Edwards, Azariah Haniff, Anjali Khemkiran, Ariel Mahabir, Kayla Dookran, Sarisha Khemkiran, Shenica Marshall, Leah Ramlokhan, Shridevi Boodram, Kaitlyn George, Aneila Jaimungal, Marissa Parris (teacher/manager), Michelle Mohammed (coach), Karen Edwards (coach).

Barrackpore East Secondary – Savie Gopaul (captain), Priyya Alexis Alladin, Geneilia Juppy, Suriya Sookoo, Kimberly John, Kimberly Ramsawak, Kavita Deodath, Shalini Samaroo, Kaitlin Singh, Dehlia Bhagwandeen, Emily Singh, Adonna Chance, Nirvanha Basdeo, Linda Hosein (teacher/manager), Anil Lakhan (coach).