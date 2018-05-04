Govt continues Cambridge probe

GOVERNMENT will continue its investigations into an alleged Cambridge Analytica (CA) data mining scandal which took place in TT under the former Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration.

Acting Attorney General Stuart Young made this point as CA initiated insolvency proceedings in the United Kingdom and the United States. Speaking at the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, Young said it is clear that CA,”has become a major international scandal.” He said Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has said this matter would be investigated by the Parliament’s National Security Joint Select Committee (JSC). Young said the matter will also be debated in Parliament.

After reminding reporters that Persad-Bissessar distanced herself and the United National Congress (UNC) from CA, Young said “quite embarrassingly” CA whistle blower Christopher Wylie told representatives of a foreign parliament that CA engaged in a project sanctioned by her former government. “Let’s wait and see how that unfolds.” Last Thursday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the refusal of Persad-Bissessar and the UNC to participate in the JSC’s investigation, suggested they had something to hide.

Last month, Al-Rawi hinted Wylie could appear before the National Security JSC to give evidence. Al-Rawi is currently in the UK in a series of high level security meetings.Young also reiterated Government’s optimism that it would be successful in the Edens Garden matter which was refiled in the Port of Spain High Court on April 27.