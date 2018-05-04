Finance Minister: Expect good news in Mid-Year Review

TTMA President, Christopher Alcazar, Governor and Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Alvin Hilaire, Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, Minister of Trade and Industry, Paula Gopee-Scoon and Chairman, EXIM Bank, John Tang Nian at the EXIM bank Forex Facility Media Launch, Hyatt Regency. Port of Spain. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE 04-05-2018

Finance Minister Colm Imbert says to expect some positive news about TT's economy when he presents the Mid-Year Review next Thursday at 10 am in Parliament.

Imbert made the announcement at midday on Friday, following the launch of the Export Import Bank's (Eximbank) foreign exchange (forex) facility at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

Smiling as he declined to provide reporters with a preview of the Mid-Year Review, Imbert said, "You could ask me but I'm not going to tell you. Tune in at 10 am on Thursday next week – I don't reveal things prior to budgets or mid-year reviews."

Pressed if the nation can expect some positive news coming out of the review of the 2017-2018 budget, Imbert said yes.

"I've been talking about what appears to be the stabilisation of the economy and we've seen some growth. (So) yes, I will be talking about that."