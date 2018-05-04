Fiji-born Waqa fights for TT rugby spot

Fiji-born Sefanaia Waqa looks to make a pass during a Trinidad and Tobago rugby training session at President’s Grounds, St Ann’s, recently.

FIJI’S rich rugby history has reached Trinidad and Tobago’s shores. Sefanaia Waqa, 22, could become the first man from Fiji to represent this country in rugby if official documents to support the process are approved.

In 2014, Waqa and his family travelled over 8,000 miles to start a new life here. Four years later, Waqa is now aiming to make this country’s national squad to compete at the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Men’s 15s Tournament 2018 later this month.

Similarly to TT, Fiji is a small country with just under 900,000 residents, however, the difference is rugby is their main sport with almost 10 per cent of their population being registered players.

Waqa, who is among 40 players currently training for the RAN tournament at President’s Ground in St Ann’s, explained how he

arrived to this country.

“My dad had a contract in UTT as a senior lecturer and he is a member of the IMO (International Maritime Organisation),” he said.

In Fiji, Waqa had experience playing at the primary school and high school level. He also had a scholarship offer to attend a high school in New Zealand but declined as he was headed to Trinidad.

He is optimistic of representing the red, white and black in the near future, which he says would be a privilege.

“I am hoping (to represent TT). Hopefully I get a chance and it will be an honour playing for TT. It was my dream to play for a national team so this would be a dream come true,” Waqa said.

Coming from a rugby-obsessed country such as Fiji, the sport has been an integral part of his life. “Since I was small growing up (I have been playing rugby). (I started playing) at six or seven years old.”

Waqa has quickly immersed himself in local rugby since his arrival, representing UWI and Caribs Rugby Football Club respectively.

Waqa said he is enjoying the experience training with the TT team and has been welcomed by the rest of the players. “It is good (so far), I get along with the boys. It is pretty good coming around and seeing the culture of the boys.”

Asked to compare rugby in Fiji to TT, Waqa said, “Back home in Fiji rugby is our national sport. When I came down here, I saw them playing cricket and soccer (football).

But the rugby players are kind of good down here. They are stepping good now.”

TT will play their opening match of the RAN tournament at home on May 19 against Bermuda, followed by another contest at home against USA South on June 16. In their final match of the championship (top) division, TT will travel to Cayman Islands to face that country on June 23.