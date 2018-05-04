Crime Stoppers offer $50K reward for info on kidnapped teen
More than a week after teenager Darrell Cuffy was snatched by kidnappers in Maraval, Crime Stoppers has offered a $50,000 reward to anyone with information which can lead to the safe release of the victim.
Yesterday Crime Stoppers advertised the reward in the three daily newspapers.
The advertisement stated Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of $50,000 for information that can help in finding Darrell Cuffy.
Cuffy was last seen entering his dark blue BMW around 8.50 pm on Wednesday, April 25. Fairways, Maraval. The vehicle was later discovered abandoned at Collens Road, Maraval.
No ransom has been demanded.