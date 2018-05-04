Couple charged $15K for harbouring wanted man

Marilyn Mohammed leaving the San Fernando Magistrates' Court after she appeared before a magistrate, charged with harbouring a criminal. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

FOR hiding her brother during a three-month police manhunt for him after he allegedly tried to murder his wife in 2016, a Palmyra woman and her husband were fined $15,000 each this morning.

The sentence was handed down to Marilyn Mohammed and her husband Rasheed Mohammed by senior Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine in the San Fernando First Magistrates Court this morning.

Attorney Dane Halls represented the couple who pleaded guilty to the charge on April 17.

They had been out on bail.

The charge against them reads: “Roger Bissoon having committed an arrestable offence, namely attempted murder of Rachel Chadee, Rasheed and Marilyn Mohammed on May 19, 2016 knowing or believing that the said Bissoon had committed the said offence or some other related offence without lawful authority or reasonable excuse harboured the same Bissoon in your house with intent to impede the apprehension or prosecution of Roger Bissoon.”

