Colm, Kazim helps UNC Glenn recover seized vehicles

It is not often one would find a politician from an opposing party praising or thanking government ministers, especially the Minister of Finance Colm Imbert, who to use Archbishop Jason Gordon’s descriptive for another situation, often comes across as being ‘stingy.’

But gratitude is exactly what United National Congress Chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation, Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh heaped on Imbert and Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein, for the part they played in the return of five of its vehicles which were seized almost two months ago. The vehicles were returned at 3 pm on Thursday.

Ramadharsingh expressed thanks to the two men and others for their assistance in returning the vehicles which were levied upon by a former employee, Neru Joseph, in March, after the Corporation failed to compensate him for a 2011 accident which left him disabled.

Joseph, aided by a marshal of the court, seized a UB water tender, a Hyundai three-tonne truck, an Isuzu dump truck and a Nissan Navara from the Corporation’s High Street, Siparia compound, plus a three-tonne dump truck which was in another location.

Ramadharsingh said they did not have the money to settle the debt which pre-dates his term of office. He said attempts were made to negotiate a part payment of $100,000 and monthly instalments, but that was rejected by Joseph’s attorney.

“The SRC does not raise its own funds but is dependent on releases from central government. There are serious guidelines and regulatory controls on spending which is in tandem with the dictates of the very rigid Exchequer and Audit Act and strict clauses contained in the Municipal Corporations Act 1990.” For this reason, the chairman said, they could not make a payment without releases, as the amounts superseded the budgetary allocation for legal fees. He said on May 1, the auditors certified that the SRC had $5.3 million in unspent balances.

“We then sought the line minister’s approval to apportion some to the legal bill that same day. We understood that the PS and legal advisor had a different view from a solicitor general ruling on the matter of unspent balances and the PS would not sign off and then the minister became reluctant in the circumstances.”

After several hours of discussions without a resolution, Imbert’s assistance was sought and he helped them to find an innovative solution which Hosein agreed to.

“We summoned a meeting of the council and updated them on the resolution, the CEO prepared the cheque and it was given to the court and the vehicles were returned to the SRC.”

“We have worked long, intensely and hard for this moment and we wish to thank the Almighty, our patient and supportive burgesses the Minister and Ministry of Local Government, Ministry and Minister of Finance, our CEO and Financial officer and the very strong and dedicated members of Council. It is a day of joy and great pride but we humbly thank all with the greatest appreciation,” Ramadharsingh said.