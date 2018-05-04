Coconut vendor killed

A 40-year-old coconut vendor was killed in a drive-by shooting in Chaguanas on Wednesday night. The man has been identified by relatives as Narendra Sahadeosingh, of Syne Village, Penal. According to reports, at about 7.10 pm, Sahadeosingh was about to offload his Mazda BT 50 truck after selling his goods, when a white Nissan Tiida pulled up alongside him, opened fire and sped off.

Newsday was told the gunmen did not take any goods or money. Sahadeosingh was hit multiple times and died in the driver’s seat of his truck. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the face during the attack. He was taken to hospital and remained there up until late yesterday. At the Forensic Science Centre in St James, Newsday was told that Sahadeosingh was a father of three girls, the eldest being 15-years-old.

“He was a jolly, friendly person. He was very likeable. Everyone knew him because he was vending coconuts in Palmiste park for years,” said relatives who were awaiting the results of the autopsy.