Cabinet appoints energy team

CABINET Wednesday appointed a high-powered energy team to hold negotiations later this month with Shell and British Petroleum (BP). Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young made the announcement at the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s. The committee will be chaired by Energy Minister Franklin Khan. Other members of the committee include Young, National Gas Company president Mark Loquan, former finance minister Wendell Mottley, attorney Richard Beckles, energy advisors Richard Jeremie and Leroy Mayers and representatives from the law firm of White and Case.

Young reminded reporters this decision is a follow-up of talks which Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley held with executives of Shell and BP in London last month.