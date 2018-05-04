Brothel talk in Parliament

SPEAKER Bridgid Annisette-George had to step in to remind MPs where they were when acting Attorney General Stuart Young insinuated that Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal was taking an unusual interest in the status of the country’s brothels.

It happened in the House of Representatives yesterday after Moonilal had noted that brothels are to be penalised under the Anti-Gang Act, prompting a later personal attack by Young.

Moonilal read from a list of offences to be added to the schedule of crimes under the act, including prostitution-related offences such as running a brothel and living off of such earnings.

However in his wind up, Young asked why out of a list of 46 offences in the schedule did Moonilal refer to those affecting brothels.

“Is it because a certain financier has a whole set of brothels, some of which are in the Naparima constituency?”

The Opposition bench erupted, “How you know that?”

Amid the Opposition rumblings, Young slipped a name “Mamoo.” While suggesting an insight, he went on to declaim any involvement, saying, “You see me there?” Apparently referring to Mamoo, Young added, “Who is now residing in Panama.”

Amid continued Opposition murmurings, Young narrowed his gaze to one MP opposite and caustically shot, “I’m sure you’ll get a discount because you wouldn’t spend very long.” Both sides of the House erupted in laughter, one MP saying, “Good one!”

Annisette-George called for decorum. The House then unanimously passed the bill. Earlier Moonilal asked about the extra power the bill will place in the hands of police officers, even as he recalled two officers recently shooting each other in a feud over a woman. Saying policing is a stressful job, Moonilal urged psychometric testing be provided for officers. He cautioned over the bills “draconian measures” to allow the police to persecute people like journalists and trade unionists by entry and search without a warrant. Moonilal also warned that the bill will allow political operatives to collude with certain police officers to charge people for acts unrelated to gang activity.

Apparently replying to earlier jibes about Opposition financiers, Moonilal shot, “So, it’s only on this side there are financiers? They operate from selling toolum and jub-jub?” He also wondered how the bill’s ban on the tipping-off of anyone about police operations would relate to the idea of whistle-blowing on police maladministration.