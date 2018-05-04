Beetham, Morvant youth get music certification

Roy Cape with some of the graduates of the music programmes.

GARY CARDINEZ

FIFTY young people from Beetham Estate, Port of Spain and Misir Lands, Morvant recently graduated with certification in music. The graduation ceremony was held at City Hall and came after nine months of training at the Beetham Estate Community Centre and the Misir Lands Community Centre Morvant.

The instruments used in both programmes were donated by the Foundation for Enhancement and Enrichment of Life (Feel) to the Roy Cape Foundation, who in turn donated them to the Office of Law Enforcement Policy (OLEP) of the Ministry of National Security and to Women in Action for the Needy and Destitute (Wand).

The Roy Cape Foundation also donated a set of marching band drums to the Oropune Police Youth Club.

Roy Cape delivered the six snares, two bass and three marching drums in person.

According to Kevin Greenidge, leader of the Oropune Police Youth Club, the drums will be used to enhance the music programme, which is sponsored by the Massy Foundation.

There are 235 members in the youth club but only 85 are active at present.

Greenidge said in addition to music, the members are taught martial arts, basketball, drama, garment and dress making, life skills and conflict management.