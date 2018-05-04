Al Rawi in UK security talks

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi is meeting with officials from top law-enforcement agencies in the United Kingdom. This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs yesterday. These meetings run from April 29 to tomorrow. In his absence, Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Stuart Young will act as AG.

Young, who is also Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, held talks with officials from several British security and intelligence agencies last month in London. He was part of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s delegation at the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Young also held talks with the UK’s Minister of State for the Commonwealth and the United Nations, Lord Ahmad. This bilateral meeting focused on the strengthening of security co-operation between TT and the UK, specifically in the areas of cybercrime and human trafficking.

As a result of those talks, TT stands to benefit from a £15 million allocation that British Prime Minister Theresa May promised to Commonwealth countries to strengthen their cybersecurity capabilities and help to tackle criminal groups and hostile state actors.