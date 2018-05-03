Video: Cop vs Cop at Grand Bazaar Shopping Mall

with reporting by RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

The two police officers who were involved in a shooting at Grand Bazaar on Wednesday are stable despite each being shot multiple times by each other.

The car park of Grand Bazaar Shopping Mall in Valsayn was transformed into a scene straight out of the Wild Wild West during the incident.

The two officers both said to be in their 40's were treated at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) with one being discharged around 7 am yesterday. Sources said he is expected to seek further treatment at a private nursing home.

The crowd of people who witnessed the shootout attempted to assist the injured officers. Luckily the guns used in the shootout were not stolen and remained at the crime scene until police were able to retrieve the two 9mm pistols and two magazines with one containing 8 live rounds.

An eyewitness told Newsday he had stopped to buy a meal in one of the restaurants and was returning to his car when he saw the shootout in progress.

"I thought I was dreaming, this could not be happening right before my eyes. It was like a scene out of a western movie, but what was uppermost in my mind was securing my life to make sure that none of the bullets struck me", he said. The man was among many persons who gave statements to the police following the bizarre shooting incident.

Senior officers are expected to visit the two officers however investigators said the two are facing a barrage of charges.

