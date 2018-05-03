TTuta: Time for SEA students to relax

Students of Cocorite Government Primary School jump for joy at Movietowne after completing the SEA examination today. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

President of the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Lynsley Doodhai encouraged students who wrote the 2018 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination to relax over the next two to three months.

Doodhai said based on feedback from teachers, there were no complications reported in today’s exam.

He commended the ministry of education for having all that was needed for the examination in place to accommodate both the teachers and students.

“I will like to advise the students to make sure they relax now that the examination is over because when school resumes in September and they go off to their secondary schools, that life can be tough with the amount of work they will have to do."