Thursday 3 May 2018
TTuta: Time for SEA students to relax

Students of Cocorite Government Primary School jump for joy at Movietowne after completing the SEA examination today. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

President of the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Lynsley Doodhai encouraged students who wrote the 2018 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination to relax over the next two to three months.

Anxious parents waiting outside the school compound until SEA examinations were completed at the Barataria Anglican Primary School, Sixth Avenue Barataria. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

Doodhai said based on feedback from teachers, there were no complications reported in today’s exam.

Standard five pupils celebrate at the end of SEA examinations taken at the Barataria Anglican Primary School, Sixth Avenue Barataria. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

He commended the ministry of education for having all that was needed for the examination in place to accommodate both the teachers and students.

Students of Crystal Stream Govt Primary enjoying a post SEA lime at Movietowne Port of Spain. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

“I will like to advise the students to make sure they relax now that the examination is over because when school resumes in September and they go off to their secondary schools, that life can be tough with the amount of work they will have to do."

Students of Gaines Normal AME School, Port of Spain, enjoying a post-SEA lime at Movietowne Port of Spain. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Friends Jakeda James (left) and Destinee Kirton of St Theresa Girls RC School enjoying a post SEA exam lime at Movietowne, Port of Spain. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

 

