TTPS investigating Grand Bazaar shooting

A bullet hole on the glass window of Ruby Tuesday at Grand Bazaar after a shootout between two policemen on Wednesday. Crime scene investigators said they recovered 28 shells from the scene. PHOTO SUREASH

AG COMMISSIONER of Police Stephen Williams has ordered an investigation into the shooting incident at The City of Grand Bazaar Shopping Mall in Valsayn which involved two police officers.

The incident, which took place around 9.35 pm on Wednesday, resulted in both officers being wounded.

Both officers were treated at hospital, one was discharged this morning at 7.00 a.m. while the other remains on the ward.

Supt. Sheldon Daniel of the North Division has been assigned to investigate the matter, under the supervision of the Professional Standards Bureau,