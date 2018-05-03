TTCB to discuss Dinas matter next week

Dinanath Ramnarine

THE TT Cricket Board (TTCB) disciplinary committee will meet next week to discuss a lingering matter involving board member Dinanath Ramnarine at the Central Zone level. On February 6, 2018, the TTCB announced its disciplinary committee was investigating a report on an alleged incident that took place last year involving Ramnarine, the former TT and West Indies leg-spinner. But Shaheed Allaham, head of the disciplinary committee, said yesterday, the matter has been on hold for legal reasons with Ramnarine claiming he was not served with the charges from the TTCB on time. “We received a letter only (yesterday) from his lawyers again,” Allaham said. “He has been sending a few letters with respect to that hearing. We have to forward a reply to his lawyers. Next week Thursday, the disciplinary committee are going to sit again on that matter.”

Allaham added, “There were some other areas to clear up before we had the (initial) hearing.” Asked if anyone was interviewed by the committee, Allaham replied, “We had a hearing with (Ramnarine) and he expressed some concerns about not being served with the charges on time. We did serve him it and he sent back a reply from a law firm. It’s a back-and-forth.”

Ramnarine, the former WI Players Association (WIPA) president and current chairman of the Sports Company of TT (SPORTT), has been at odds with the TTCB – headed by Azim Bassarath over his desire to unseat the incumbent for the post of president. In related news, the TTCB disciplinary committee was also expected to address a matter relating to an issue of points allocation in a weather-affected match, with implications for promotion in the Championship Division (North/Central Zone) involving a protest by Queen’s Park about a fixture between Munroe Road and Santa Cruz.

=Allaham admitted, “I don’t know if I handled that matter. All matters that came before us would have been dealt with and findings forwarded to the board.”