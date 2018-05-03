TT women tackle USVI on May 19

Trinidad and Tobago’s Karyn Forbes shoots at goal vs Grenada in the CFU Women’s Challenger Series recently at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s footballers will commence their quest for 2019 FIFA World Cup qualification against the US Virgin Islands on May 19 at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

This will be the opening match for TT as they host Group C in the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s qualifying group stage.

TT will face Dominica on May 21, St Kitts/Nevis on May 25 and Grenada on May 27. Only the winners of each of the five groups will advance to the Caribbean final round scheduled to start on July 21 at a venue to be announced.

From that final round, the top three teams will advance to the CONCACAF Final Round of qualification in the United States from October 4-17. The top three teams will qualify for the World Cup in France, while the fourth-placed team will advance to a play-off against the third-placed team from CONMEBOL.

TT utility player Karyn Forbes said the TT squad is in a good place at the moment, following their dominant performance in the CFU Women’s Challenge Series last week, but warned against complacency heading into the official qualifiers.

“Basically I think we needed these games last week to build our confidence. Playing these games allows us to come out and build that cohesiveness around the team and it was a great opportunity to build off these games and prepare for the other harder matches coming up. We are in good shape now, but definitely need to stay grounded and keep working to improve our level of play,” Forbes told TTFA Media.

“We had Suriname and then Grenada and Guyana, and those games were a building process and I think we can fix the errors and continue to progress from there.”

Forbes scored in each of the three matches and played up top as well against Guyana. She feels her role on the pitch as one of the more experienced players has left her with a greater sense of responsibility.

“I have good leadership qualities and since the team is transitioning, we are learning more about each other – not undermining anyone and really trying to get the best team together.

“I am a utility player and whatever the team needs then he (coach Jamaal Shabazz) makes his move to suit. He has enough faith in me and I have enough confidence that wherever he places me, I can go up and do my best for the benefit of the team,” Forbes added.