Possible human trafficking in PoS Market

Central market. File photo.

There have been reports of human trafficking at the Port of Spain Market in recent months according to senior officers of the Port of Spain City Police yesterday.

According to officers this afternoon, concerns of human trafficking from Caricom countries are not new and have engaged the attention of the City Police as well as the Counter Trafficking Unit and the Immigration Division of the Ministry of National Security. Newsday spoke to officers who said they were investigating reports of human trafficking and undocumented workers who were working in the market.

In January, officers of the Port of Spain City Police raided several stalls at the market and recovered, firearms, camouflage clothing, illegal alcohol when they were first tipped off about the presence of potential victims of human trafficking.