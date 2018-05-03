Police shoot each other in love triangle.

Photo: Jeff Mayers.

Two police officers, a sergeant and a corporal, are in stable condition at hospital this morning after they opened fire on each other in a restaurant on Wednesday night in what is being described as a love triangle.

Initial reports say around 9.35pm, security officers at Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Grand Bazaar mall saw the corporal and a woman go to the restaurant's upper floor.

The security officers said the couple was being followed by the sergeant, who approached as they were leaving a few minutes later.

Eyewitnesses say the sergeant said, "You make meh loss meh house and meh wife, I ain't taking that tonight."

He reportedly drew his gun on the couple.

The corporal also drew his gun and the two began shooting at each other.

The guards were able to pull the woman to safety.

When the shooting stopped, both men were seen running to the car park.

They were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where they are said to be in a stable condition.

Investigators found 28 spent shells at the scene but have not been able to interview either officer yet, as they are sedated owing to their injuries.