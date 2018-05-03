More protection for Scarlet Ibis

The beautiful Scarlet Ibis, TT’s national bird.

PEOPLE are now liable to a fine of $100,000 and two years in jail if they harm or endanger this country’s national bird, the Scarlet Ibis.

Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis made this point in a statement issued by her ministry yesterday.

The statement announced that Government has officially designated the Scarlet Ibis as, “an Environmentally Sensitive Species (ESS).” The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) proposed the designation based on scientific research and observation of the species’ population trends as well as their local and international ecological importance.

Based on these results, the EMA sought to enhance the Ibis’ legal status,”to ensure their continued protection.”

The ministry said despite the Scarlet Ibis’ previous protective legal status and that of its major breeding habitat the Caroni Swamp, “the species continued to face the threat of poaching and habitat destruction.” The strengthened penalties against anyone who, “knowingly or recklessly endangers or adversely impacts the species”, falls under Section 70 (2) of the EMA Act.

The Scarlet Ibis has been designated an ESS because, it is indigenous to TT, to prevent it from facing extinction and it is protected under the Conservation of Wildlife Act.

The Ibis’ breeding habitat, the Caroni Swamp, is recognised as having international importance. The limited locations of the birds’ occurrence make the populations of the species vulnerable to factors such as climate change, habitat deterioration and illegal activities such as poaching.