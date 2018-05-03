MATT looking at guidelines for LGBTI reporting

Colin Robinson (right), chairman of the Coalition Advocating for Inclusion of Sexual Orientation (CAISO) addresses the Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago’s (MATT) media training workshop while Angelique Nixon of the University of the West Indies' Institute for Gender and Development Studies (IGDS) and MATT president Vernon Ramesar listen attentively held last week.

The Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago (MATT) has been facilitating the development of guidelines for reporting on LGBTI issues.

MATT spoke on the issue in its release to commemorate World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) on May 3rd and extended best regards to all members and media practitioners on its observance.

"From the last WPFD to this year, many significant incidents took place within the local landscape that brought to the forefront important issues surrounding press freedom, credibility and social media commentary."

MATT commented on this year's theme "Keeping Power in Check: Media, Justice and The Rule of Law" and in the context of the landmark judgement of the jason Jones court matter on the buggery law, which sparked many discussions, and even tensions in some cases. MATT reported that on Saturday April 28th, MATT organised a workshop facilitated by University of the West Indies Institute for Gender and Development Studies and LGBTI advocacy group CAISO with the aim of creating guidelines for reporting on LGBTI issues.

"The representatives from these groups gave comprehensive explanations and provided resources to members concerning the reporting of LGBTI matters, and positive discussions were fostered at the forum."

MATT said the theme covered the issues of media and the transparency of the political process, the independence and media literacy of the judicial system, and the accountability of state institutions towards the public.

"To this end, MATT is renewing the call for further consultation on the Cybercrime Bill and all new legislation or amendments, which have the potential to criminalize professional journalists working in the public interest."