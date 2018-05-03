Man stabbed dead, wife nursing wounds

A 60-year-old man is dead and his 54-year-old wife in hospital after a home invader stabbed them both multiple times. The deceased has been identified as Nizam Mohammed, of Macoya Settlement, Tunapuna.

Mohammed’s wife, Rakeeda, awoke at about 12.30 am yesterday to see a strange man in their house. She raised an alarm and Mohammed awoke as well.

He and the home invader fought, and both Rakeeda and Mohammed were stabbed several times before the intruder ran off.

Rakeeda saw her husband on the ground bleeding from his stab wounds. Both were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, but Mohammed died from his injuries. Rakeeda was treated and is said to be in stable condition.

Mohammed’s body was transferred to the Forensic Science Centre in St James, where an autopsy is expected to be done.