Police on the scene of Mamoral murder

File photo.

A Mamoral man was shot dead this evening, a stone’s throw away from his home.

According to reports, the victim who was identified only as ‘Deron’ was shot once in the chest while at Tisha’s Parlor on Mamoral Road.

The parlor is next to the Mamoral RC School and Deron lived opposite the school.

Residents reported hearing a gunshot around 5.15 pm. Initial reports state Deron had an argument with a relative, who opened fire on him before fleeing. Deron was seen lying on the ground in the garage adjacent to the parlor with blood coming from his chest.

Up until 6.30pm, his body was still on the scene.