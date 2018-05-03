Leacock lone TT entrant at ITF Women’s 15,000

YOLANDE LEACOCK is the lone Trinidad and Tobago entrant, in the Main Draw, of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Trinidad Women’s 15,000 tournament, which will take place at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua from Saturday, May 5 until May 13.

The 27-year-old is currently ranked 1211 in the latest Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings, is among 17 confirmed participants in the singles Main Draw.

A total of US$15,000 will be at stake, during the nine-day event at Tacarigua.

The singles matches will be contested from May 7-13, while matches in the Doubles Main Draw will be staged from May 7-11.

But, on Saturday and Sunday (May 5 and 6), there will be the singles Qualifying Draw, with 25 persons listed to feature.

Here is a list of the confirmed participants, in both the Main Draw and the Qualifying Draw:

Main Draw – Chieh-Yu Hsu (Taipei – current ranking 402); Emily Appleton (Great Britain – 620); Kirsten-Andrea Weedon (Guatemala – 791); Alexandra Riley (United States – 830); Akilah James (US – 832); Catherine Leduc (Canada – 870); Andrea Villarreal (Mexico – 881); Kariann Pierre-Louis (US – 937); Kerrie Cartwright (Bahamas – 953); Stephanie Nemtsova (US – 960); Warona Mdlulwa (South Africa – 1030); Rushri Wijesundera (US – 1052); Maria Portillo Ramirez (Mexico – 1073); Alycia Parks (US – 1137); Mara Schmidt (US – 1137); Aleksandra Pitak (Great Britain – 1210); Yolande Leacock (TT – 1211).

Qualifying Draw – Idia Amen (US); Eva Raszkiewicz (US); Tsukasa Yamaguchi (Japan); Csilla Fodor (Vietnam); Tania Aizenman Sanchez (Costa Rica); Vivian Toma (Brazil); Samantha Koelliker (Switzerland); Gail Brodsky (US); Haley Giavara (US); Sophia Hatton (US); Anna Baranovski (US); Katarzyna Pitak (Great Britain); Dakota Fordham (US); Nikita Uberoi (US); Ella Leroy (US); Ayline Samardzic (Croatia); Ceijenia Cornelius (US); Hailey Wilcox (US); Shelby Prince (US); Kayla Rizzolo (US); Sylvia Schenck (US); Christine Maddox (US); Tara Malik (US); Anna Ferraz (Brazil); Nazari Urbina (Mexico).

Alternates – Morocco Hitt (US); Emira Stafford (US); Harris Caldwell (US); Soizette Simmons (TT).