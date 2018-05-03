Job in good spirits after receiving treatment for infection

Dr Morgan Job, centre, stands with his two daughters

Former Tobago East MP and author, Dr Morgan Job is in high spirits even after being taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital on Wednesday night for a bacterial infection, the former politician's daughter confirmed this morning.

Speaking with Newsday, Dzifa Job said bacterial infections were common for people suffering with pancreatic cancer and said despite being taken to the hospital, he was happy and enjoying conversations with relatives. However, while the younger Job said she was overall satisfied with the quality of service received, she lamented the slow response of local doctors and nurses to cancer patients in TT and called on the necessary organisations to strengthen local healthcare for cancer patients and survivors.