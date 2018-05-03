Insp on assault charges gets $100,000 bail

A 53-YEAR-OLD police inspector appeared before a Siparia magistrate yesterday charged with four offences which allegedly occurred last year during a domestic dispute.

The policeman, who works in the Southwestern Division, appeared before magistrate Margaret Alert who granted him $100,000 bail to cover the charges.

Acting Supt Daniel-Jackman, of the Professional Standards Bureau, charged him with three counts of common assault on a female relative.

Daniel-Jackman also charged him with assaulting the woman occasioning her actual bodily harm.

All charges were indictable, so he was not called upon to plead. Insp David Subero, an attorney, prosecuted and did not object to bail being granted to the accused policeman.

However, he asked for conditions to be attached to the bail.

The magistrate granted $100,000 bail and as a condition to the bond, she ordered him to have no contact with the virtual complainant.

Alert adjourned the matter to May 29.

Attorneys Wayne Rajbansie and Gobin Harrripersad represented the accused policeman.