Hermit dies in

A 63-year-old hermit identified only by his nickname, "Sancho", was burnt alive when he reportedly suffered a stroke while smoking a cigarette, setting his secluded, Aranguez home on fire early this morning.

According to reports, the man lived by himself and did not have any known relatives, was smoking at around 5 am today when he reportedly suffered a stroke and fell to the ground. The cigarette, fell on curtains nearby setting the house ablaze. Neighbours reported seeing smoke coming from one of the windows of the house and called the San Juan Fire Station for assistance, however by the time they arrived, flames had already gutted the small home and the man's burnt remains were found inside.

Newsday understands that no one has come forward to claim the body.