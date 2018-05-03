Females enjoy day of sport in Tacarigua

THE NATIONAL Girls and Women in Sports Day, “The Rebirth”, took place on Sunday in Tacarigua at two venues – the Eastern Regional Sporting Complex and the Eddie Hart Ground.

The event started off with a 5K race, followed by tournaments in netball, hockey, rugby and cheerleading, and ended with an aerobic burnout.

The committee, headed by Sharon O’Brien, expressed gratitude to their sponsors including Ministry of Sport, Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, Royal Bank of Canada, National Flour Mills, VemBev –Gatorade, Joycelyn Thomas, Subway, Richard Jones Racing, Bermudez and Yep Catering.

Here are the results of each competition:

Male 5K

1st Place (Under-23) - Keron Ali

1st Place (age 24- 35) - Mikhail Williams

1st Place (age 56-65) - Curtis Berreton

Female 5K

1st Place (Under-15) – Janiel Bailey

1st Place (Under- 23) – Teresa Otero

1st Place (age 24-35) – Patricia Wright-Alexis

1st Place (age 46-55) – Susan Garcia

Under-18 RUGBY (5 teams)

1st Place – Rainbow – 33 pts

2nd Place – Harvard – 26 pts

3rd Place – Royalians II – 9 pts

4th Place – Royalians I and Northerns – 5pts

HOCKEY (4 teams)

1st Place – IN Sports Academy

2nd Place – Paragon

3rd Place – Harvard Checkers and Police

NETBALL(5 teams in each category)

Under-19

1st Place - Police Netball Youth Club

2nd Place - Blue Thunder

3rd Place - El Dorado East

Open

1st Place - Police Youth Netball Club

2nd Place - Malvern

3rd Place - Jabloteh

CHEERLEADING

Level 1 Under-12

1st Place - Cheer Fusion All Stars

2nd Place - Treasure House

Level 1 Under-16

1st Place - SJC Scorpions

2nd Place - HNC Blue Jaguars

3rd Place - FRSS

4th Place - Eclipse

5th Place - Cheer Fusion All Stars

Level 2

1st Place - SJC Scorpions

2nd Place - Southern Scarlets