Females enjoy day of sport in Tacarigua
THE NATIONAL Girls and Women in Sports Day, “The Rebirth”, took place on Sunday in Tacarigua at two venues – the Eastern Regional Sporting Complex and the Eddie Hart Ground.
The event started off with a 5K race, followed by tournaments in netball, hockey, rugby and cheerleading, and ended with an aerobic burnout.
The committee, headed by Sharon O’Brien, expressed gratitude to their sponsors including Ministry of Sport, Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, Royal Bank of Canada, National Flour Mills, VemBev –Gatorade, Joycelyn Thomas, Subway, Richard Jones Racing, Bermudez and Yep Catering.
Here are the results of each competition:
Male 5K
1st Place (Under-23) - Keron Ali
1st Place (age 24- 35) - Mikhail Williams
1st Place (age 56-65) - Curtis Berreton
Female 5K
1st Place (Under-15) – Janiel Bailey
1st Place (Under- 23) – Teresa Otero
1st Place (age 24-35) – Patricia Wright-Alexis
1st Place (age 46-55) – Susan Garcia
Under-18 RUGBY (5 teams)
1st Place – Rainbow – 33 pts
2nd Place – Harvard – 26 pts
3rd Place – Royalians II – 9 pts
4th Place – Royalians I and Northerns – 5pts
HOCKEY (4 teams)
1st Place – IN Sports Academy
2nd Place – Paragon
3rd Place – Harvard Checkers and Police
NETBALL(5 teams in each category)
Under-19
1st Place - Police Netball Youth Club
2nd Place - Blue Thunder
3rd Place - El Dorado East
Open
1st Place - Police Youth Netball Club
2nd Place - Malvern
3rd Place - Jabloteh
CHEERLEADING
Level 1 Under-12
1st Place - Cheer Fusion All Stars
2nd Place - Treasure House
Level 1 Under-16
1st Place - SJC Scorpions
2nd Place - HNC Blue Jaguars
3rd Place - FRSS
4th Place - Eclipse
5th Place - Cheer Fusion All Stars
Level 2
1st Place - SJC Scorpions
2nd Place - Southern Scarlets