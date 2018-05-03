European Film Festival launched at UTT campus

EU delegation to TT Europrean Film Festival 2018 launch and screening at UTT Campus Napa PoS. From right deputy German ambassador to TT Andreas Haack, EU Ambassador Arend Biesebroek and Caroline Alcock dep British high commissioner to TT

AFTER 22 years, the European Film Festival has become an important pillar of cinema in TT and the European Union Delegation is proud to spearhead it. So said Deputy Ambassador to the German Embassy, Andreas Haack, yesterday at the launch of the festival at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) Campus at the National Academy for the Performing Arts.

Speaking to Newsday, Haack said there was a tradition for the European partners to take turns chairing the festival, and this year was Germany’s turn to take the lead. The Film Festival will begin on May 10, the day after Europe Day, at MovieTowne POS, MovieTowne Tobago, and select UTT campuses. Collectively, these venues would host 27 films from 12 countries including Germany, France, Belgium, Poland, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

“I think Trinidad and Tobago is really a cultural crossroads which has influences from very different parts of the world... It’s important that recent and interesting films are presented here and accessible in a cinema as they cover a rage of issues of global interest.”

He said he was very happy about the growth of the oldest film festival in TT and that the festival was blessed with the ongoing partnership with UTT, which was in its second year. “The European Film festival has grown over the years and has really made its presence in the TT cinema scene. It has expended a lot over the years. It’s now in Tobago and with UTT we have a very important partner who, every year, is giving us more opportunities to show films on the various campuses.”

The campuses showing select movies, free of charge, are Corinth Campus in San Fernando on May 12 and 13, O’Meara Campus in Arima on May 16 and 17, and John Donaldson Campus in Port of Spain on May 19 and 20.

The festival will take place from May 10 to May 23 at Movie Towne POS, and from May 16 to 20 in MovieTowne Tobago. Tickets for adults cost $30 and $20 for children under 12.