Diatonic’s Steel in Motion

Scrunters Pan Groove.

DIATONIC Steel Orchestra held its eight annual Steel in Motion, which was dedicated to calypsonian Johnny King, last Saturday with a parade along High Street. On the penultimate day of the 2018 Siparia Fete, 11 steel orchestras participated in three competitions, Best Flag Waver, Religious Music in Calypso Tempo and a song from the repertoire of King.

Winners of last year’s competition were presented with their trophies during the programme. That competition was dedicated to Leroy “Black Stalin” Calliste. King was also honoured during the proceedings and was presented with an award by Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.

In Saturday’s competitions, the flag man from Scrunters Pan Groove took the first prize, with Fire placing second and Blanker 47, third. Blanker 47 also won the Johnny King selection with their rendition of Darling (184 pts). Fire Services came in second with Ah Want It (180 pts) and Curepe Pholyphonics third with Wet meh Down (179 pts). Trinidad East Side Symphony (176 pts) and Gonzales Sheikers (173 pts), rounded out the top five bands.

Gonzales Sheikers came away with the best Religious song for their performance of Hear My Cry Oh lord (186 pts). They were followed by Fire Services which played I Surrender All (184 pts) and Trinidad East Side Symphony third with their rendition of The Prayer (176 pts). Arima All Stars and Curepe Pholyphonics placed fourth and fifth respectively with Leave Your Burden (172 pts) and I am Who I am (167 pts).

Other steel orchestras which competed included Uni Stars, Harlem Syncopators, Nu Pioneers and San Juan All Stars. After the competitions which were held at Harry’s Furniture on High Street, the audience was entertained by Southern Stars to end the event.